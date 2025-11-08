Sharjah International Book Fair: World book capitals unite in Sharjah to promote reading

SHARJAH, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) - The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025) hosted a session titled ‘UNESCO World Book Capital Initiative’, bringing together leading voices from Sharjah and Athens to celebrate literature, reading, and cultural exchange as tools for strengthening global connections.

The session was moderated by Amna Al Mazmi, Director of the Kalimat Foundation for Children's Empowerment. She expressed pride in hosting such a meaningful discussion, noting that Sharjah has long been a hub of creativity, knowledge, and intercultural understanding.

“Sharjah has always been a space where creativity and knowledge meet,” Al Mazmi said, highlighting the emirate’s ongoing commitment to education, literacy, and cultural dialogue.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Project Lead of Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 and Executive Director of House of Wisdom, reflected on the emirate’s cultural journey. She explained that Sharjah’s designation as UNESCO World Book Capital recognised a century-long investment in libraries, education, and knowledge, rather than creating its cultural identity.

Al Aqroubi noted Sharjah’s historic milestones, including the establishment of its first library nearly a century ago and initiatives like the Home Library project, which provided 42,366 Emirati households with fully equipped personal libraries—a regional first.

Anna Routsi, founding member of UNESCO’s World Book Capital Network and of PEN Greece, discussed how the title revitalised Athens during economic and social challenges. She emphasised that the initiative made reading joyful and accessible, merging literature with art, music, and cinema to create a social and cultural experience.

Routsi highlighted the broader purpose of the title: bringing books to people who might otherwise have limited access, thereby reinforcing reading as a living, communal experience.

Both speakers agreed that the true measure of the World Book Capital title lies in sustaining its legacy.

Al Aqroubi detailed Sharjah’s ongoing efforts, including new publishing projects, global partnerships, and humanitarian contributions such as rebuilding libraries in Beirut and sending educational materials to schools in Guinea and other crisis-affected regions.

Routsi emphasised collaboration among former World Book Capitals, noting that the network connects cities to share experiences and support new applicants, ensuring the cultural impact extends beyond a single year.

The session concluded with a shared sentiment that cities like Sharjah and Athens demonstrate that books are more than physical objects. They serve as foundations for societal connection.