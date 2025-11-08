Need for region-specific footwear design highlighted during Ambulatory Services & SINMAC Conference

ABU DHABI, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The SEHA Ambulatory Services and SINMAC Conference organisers have highlighted pioneering research by Dr. Aboobaker Sayed, an Abu Dhabi-based podiatrist, calling for the development of region-specific shoe sizing and design suited to people living in the Gulf region.

Presented at the SINMAC Conference, Dr. Sayed’s research explores how Emirati foot shapes differ from Western sizing models, which most footwear manufacturers use today. The findings indicate that many local residents wear shoes that do not match their natural foot shape — particularly broader forefeet — leading to discomfort, postural issues, and long-term injury risks.

“We often see patients who buy what should be the correct size but still experience pain or pressure,” said Dr. Aboobaker Sayed. “This happens because international shoe designs are based on Western foot profiles. When the fit is wrong, it can cause calluses, bunions, and poor posture, and in people with diabetes, it increases the risk of ulcers and wounds.”

The research also points to implications for military, police, and national-service personnel, who spend long hours on their feet in standard-issue footwear. Improper fit can reduce comfort and performance, especially during training and field activity.

“Footwear directly affects stability, comfort, and safety,” Dr. Sayed explained. “Well-designed shoes are not just about comfort — they are part of injury prevention and performance.”

Following this early research phase, Dr. Sayed aims to expand the project through the creation of a 3D, weight-bearing “Emirati Foot Atlas.” The database will guide the design of GCC-specific lasts and footwear, including military, safety, and diabetic shoes.

The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to advance innovation in healthcare and applied science, and has attracted growing academic and institutional interest. Preliminary discussions are taking place with the Department of Health (DOH) Abu Dhabi and Khalifa University to explore possible avenues of collaboration in future stages.

A SINMAC Conference spokesperson said: “We are proud to support innovative research emerging from our healthcare community. Dr. Sayed’s work reflects the type of locally relevant science that improves quality of life and advances Abu Dhabi’s leadership in medical innovation.”

A representative from SEHA Ambulatory Services added: “This research demonstrates how practical clinical insight can lead to real improvements in public health and everyday comfort.”

“With the right partnerships,” Dr. Sayed concluded, “the UAE can lead the region in designing footwear that truly fits its people — improving comfort, reducing injury, and supporting long-term health.”