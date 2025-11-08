UAE win seven medals at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

BANGKOK, 8th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team kicked off their participation in the 2025 World Championships (U16, U18, U21) in Bangkok, Thailand, running from November 8 to 14, with an impressive haul of seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze in the boys’ under-16 category.

Ali Alnajar and Hazza Alkaabi won gold in the 52kg and 56kg categories, while Rakan Alyammahi and Ghanem Alali took silver in the 44kg and 52kg divisions. Mohammed Juma Aldarmaki, Khalfan Alqubaisi and Fahad Saoud Aldhaheri earned bronze in the 40kg, 56kg and 62kg categories, marking a strong start for the UAE team on the opening day of the championship.

The World Championships (U16, U18, U21) is one of the most important events on the calendar of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, offering teams from across continents the opportunity to compete in three main age categories: under 16, under 18 and under 21.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the athletes on their strong performances on the opening day, saying that the results mark a promising start for the national team in this major event.

He said, “Today’s results spotlight a new generation of athletes that embodies our vision of building a strong base of champions capable of competing at the highest levels. These achievements are the result of our preparation programmes and training camps focused on developing skill and mental discipline.”

He added that the national team’s performances reflect their confidence and belief in their abilities, demonstrating that investing in youth divisions is the most effective way to ensure the continued success of UAE Jiu-Jitsu.

Ali Alnajar, gold medallist in the 52 kg category, said, “Winning gold at the World Championship has always been a dream for me. I’m proud to have raised the UAE flag on the global stage. The matches were tough, but the confidence we gained from training and the support of our coaches made all the difference. I dedicate this medal to our leadership and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for giving us everything we need to succeed. I’ll keep working hard to win more titles in the future.”

Hazza Alkaabi, gold medallist in the 56kg division, said, “The competition was strong from the first match, but our focus and team spirit pushed us to give our best. Standing on the podium and hearing the UAE national anthem was an unforgettable moment.”

The championship continues on Sunday, November 9, with the females’ under-16 category, where the UAE team aim to build on their strong start and add more medals to their tally.