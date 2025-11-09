WHO delegation receives medical supplies at Emirati field hospital in Rafah

GAZA, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirati field hospital in Rafah welcomed a delegation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) as part of a visit to review the UAE’s humanitarian and medical initiatives under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at enhancing cooperation to bolster the healthcare sector in Gaza.

During the visit, the delegation received medicines and medical supplies extended by the UAE in support of healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip, aimed at meeting the urgent needs of patients and the injured under the prevailing humanitarian situation.

The delegation was also briefed on the hospital’s facilities, departments and the healthcare services delivered to Palestinian patients and the injured, highlighting the role of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in easing the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The delegation hailed the UAE’s key humanitarian and medical role in Gaza and praised the Emirati medical teams at the field hospital for their unwavering commitment to delivering care and relief to the patients.