TRENDS launches 7 research publications at Sharjah International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory launched seven new publications during its participation in the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair as a research partner.

The initiative comes as part of TRENDS’ commitment to supporting culture and knowledge, strengthening academic research at regional and international levels, and keeping pace with rapid technological developments.

The publications address and analyse several contemporary issues and global challenges, including digital media crises, cyberterrorism, the philosophy of media criticism, the development of resilient and sustainable education systems, and the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood on regional and international stability. They also explore the impact of artificial intelligence on the development of human talent and how extremist groups exploit AI technologies to advance their agendas.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, stated that the new publications represent a qualitative addition to Arab and international research and academic libraries. He explained that these works reflect the TRENDS’ mission to promote a culture of research, strengthen the foundations of sound knowledge, and provide objective analyses of regional and global issues and developments.

TRENDS is also participating in the fair with an innovative pavilion featuring a suite of artificial intelligence technologies that showcase its research and knowledge outputs in an interactive and distinctive manner.