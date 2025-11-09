China's CPI edges up 0.2% in October

BEIJING, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The consumer price index (CPI) in China, a key gauge of inflation, rose by 0.2 percent year-on-year in October, reversing from its decline seen a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Sunday.

According to Global Times, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, continued to rise in October, marking its sixth consecutive monthly increase and reaching the highest level since March 2024, official figures showed.

Analysts attributed the rebound in consumer prices to the government's package of fiscal and monetary stimulus to boost domestic consumption, as well as to the seasonal holiday effect during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays in October.

The NBS added that the CPI rose by 0.2 percent month-on-month, up by 0.1 percentage point from September and slightly above the usual seasonal level. Urban prices climbed by 0.3 percent year-on-year, while rural prices fell by 0.2 percent.

On average, over the first ten months of the year (January–October), the CPI remained slightly negative, down 0.1 percent year-on-year.



