Al Hajeri receives Deputy Prime Minister of Laos to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, received Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Santiphab Phomvihane, Minister of Finance, and Dr. Boviengkham Vongdara, Minister of Technology and Communications, and their accompanying delegation at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) during their visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties between the UAE and Laos, explored areas of cooperation as well as prospects for their development in the fields of economy, technology, and renewable energy, and addressed several topics of mutual interest.

Al Hajeri commended the distinguished relations between the UAE and Laos, and affirmed the two sides’ commitment to advancing cooperation across economic and investment sectors, and supporting efforts aimed at concluding bilateral agreements on the avoidance of double taxation, as well as the promotion and protection of investments, which would contribute to achieving sustainable development in both countries.

Furthermore, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, and cooperation in technology, AI, and infrastructure, and discussed opportunities to establish partnerships between relevant entities in both countries across these promising sectors.

Al Hajeri expressed his anticipation of conducting an official visit to Laos, and affirmed the UAE’s keenness to continue cooperation and coordination with Laos in several fields of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended on the UAE side by Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, and Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, as well as several senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.