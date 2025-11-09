Scientists identify main driver of early-stage lung cancer development

TEXAS, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Centre have discovered that inflammation may play a key role in driving the earliest stages of lung cancer.

By creating high-resolution cellular and molecular visual maps of lung cancer before and during its development, the team found that targeting proinflammatory pathways could serve as a potential early intervention strategy.

The study generated spatial transcriptomic maps in precancerous and more advanced stages of lung cancer to provide a deeper understanding of early lung cancer development. The research was led by Humam Kadara, Ph.D., professor of Translational Molecular Pathology, and Linghua Wang, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Genomic Medicine, associate member of the James P. Allison Institute and focus area co-lead with the Institute for Data Science in Oncology.

“We find that the earliest cells that give rise to lung cancer are in regions with very high inflammation and are surrounded by proinflammatory cells. Targeting inflammation by neutralising a driver called IL-1B reduces these precursor cells of lung cancer,” Kadara said. “Our work paves the way for targeting inflammation to intercept the earliest stages of lung cancer and impact patient lives.”

Spatial transcriptomic maps provide a visual representation of where and how genes are expressed within tissue samples. By characterising the cells and genes within precursor lesions – early-stage changes in tissues that could develop into cancer – researchers can identify potential targets for early intervention.

The researchers generated spatial transcriptomic maps of 56 human precursor lesions and advanced lung cancer samples from 25 patients. They validated their findings using an independent cohort of 36 lesions from 19 patients, providing 486,519 spots and 5.4 million cells for analysis.

The researchers were able to highlight certain molecular and inflammatory changes and characteristics that can distinguish between precursor cells and advanced lung cancer.

The study revealed that proinflammatory regions within early lesions, containing tumour-associated alveolar cells, are more active in the initial phases of cancer development and remain consistent in laboratory models, indicating that inflammation in these regions likely initiates tumour formation.

The findings show that targeting inflammation alone or in combination with immunotherapy may be promising early interception strategies for lung cancer.