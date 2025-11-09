Sustainable City in Dubai joins 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 as Platinum Partner

DUBAI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to the content creation industry, has announced that The Sustainable City in Dubai, the first fully integrated, sustainable community in the Middle East offering a healthy, low-carbon lifestyle powered by clean energy generated from solar panels, and one of the flagship projects of SEE Holding, the leader in developing future cities, has joined as the Platinum Partner for the fourth edition of the Summit.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the Summit will take place from 9th to 11th January 2026, across Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good.”

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of the 1 Billion Followers Summit and The Sustainable City in Dubai to promoting creativity, spreading knowledge, advancing Content for Good, and empowering content creators to refine their skills in line with global best practices. It also underscores their joint belief in fostering collaborative partnerships that drive innovation across the digital ecosystem.

The collaboration represents a strategic step toward enabling content creators to adopt positive environmental narratives that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and highlight projects and solutions that promote sustainability within communities.

Khadija Hussain, Executive Director of Government Communication at the UAE Government Media Office and deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said, “Our partnership with The Sustainable City in Dubai reflects the Summit’s dedication to promoting purposeful and responsible creativity, and to leveraging the power of content creation in advancing strategic causes such as sustainability and quality of life. Smart and sustainable cities represent an inspiring model of what the future can be.”

She added, “Through this partnership, we aim to highlight the influential role of purposeful content in driving environmental and social awareness. Our collaboration with The Sustainable City in Dubai reaffirms that creativity and responsibility go hand in hand - and that the content creation industry can be a true partner in strengthening environmental awareness and supporting global efforts to address climate change.”

Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Holding, the developer of The Sustainable City, said: “We are delighted to be the Platinum Partner of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, an event that brings together creators and innovators from around the world to inspire the production of Content for Good that contributes to building a positive, informed society.”

He added, “Through this partnership, we look forward to integrating sustainability principles into digital content and highlighting the next generation of smart and sustainable cities that are driven by advanced technologies and artificial intelligence. These cities place people at the heart of design and planning to achieve net-zero emissions and enhance quality of life.

We also aim to encourage content creators to embrace impactful environmental and social messages that align with the UAE’s vision to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and to foster a more conscious and responsible community toward the environment.”

The 1 Billion Followers Summit provides The Sustainable City in Dubai with a global platform to showcase its pioneering experience in green urban development and climate innovation before an audience that collectively reaches over one billion followers worldwide.

This reinforces the UAE’s position as a global destination for sustainable development and purposeful innovation. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both entities to advancing sustainable creativity, raising public awareness of environmental and climate issues, and enhancing the role of smart, eco-friendly cities in empowering the next generation of content creators to innovate responsibly - paving the way for a future that is both environmentally aware and sustainable.

The Sustainable City in Dubai is the first fully integrated, eco-friendly community in the Middle East, spanning five million square feet in DubaiLand. The city stands out for its balanced design that harmonises social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

It is powered by clean solar energy, featuring urban farms and green facilities that reduce carbon footprint by up to 75% compared to traditional housing. The city also promotes walking, cycling, and the use of electric vehicles instead of cars, making it a practical model for the smart, sustainable cities of the future.