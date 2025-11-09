UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Brazil on tornado victims

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Federative Republic of Brazil, over the victims of the devastating tornado that hit the state of Paraná, which resulted in several deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Brazilian President.