Sharjah Consultative Council delegation concludes visit to Armenia

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), headed by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council, has concluded its official visit to the Republic of Armenia.

The SCC delegation visited the Parliament of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, where they were received by Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan. He highlighted the deep-rooted historical relations between Armenia and the UAE and underscored the importance of exchanging knowledge and expertise between the two countries.

Discussions during the meeting focused on avenues for joint cooperation in parliamentary affairs, particularly in education, artificial intelligence, and environmental sustainability, with the aim of supporting the future development goals of both sides.

The meeting concluded with a tour of the parliament building, during which the delegation learned about its history and facilities. The Deputy Speaker briefed the SCC delegation on the parliament’s operations, including session preparation, debate procedures, and overall parliamentary management.

The delegation also visited the Mesrop Mashtots Research Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, known as the Matenadaran, one of Armenia’s leading cultural and scientific institutions.

The SCC delegation expressed appreciation for the efforts made to preserve Armenia’s cultural and scientific heritage and emphasised the importance of enhancing academic and cultural cooperation between Armenia and the Emirate of Sharjah, in a way that promotes shared values and strengthens bilateral relations in the parliamentary, cultural, and educational fields.