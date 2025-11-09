Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills establishes three new working groups

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills held its second meeting for 2025, chaired by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The meeting took place at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and brought together members representing national universities and key economic sectors.

During the meeting, three new working groups were established – the Legal Competencies Development Group, the Drone Skills Group and the National Competencies Enhancement Group – to address the Energy, Renewable Energy and Water sectors, considered to be emerging and vital to the UAE economy.

As such, the total number of the Committee’s working groups has risen to eight. During its first meeting, the Advisory Committee established five working groups comprising leading academic and industry experts: the Health Sciences Group; the Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education Group; the Economic Sectors and Higher Education Partnerships Group; the Future of Jobs and Skills Group; and the Workforce Supply and Demand in Public and Higher Education Group.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar said, “We are committed to aligning higher education with national priorities and future labour market needs, empowering universities and research centres to drive sustainable development. The Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills serves as a model for collaboration, uniting experts, academics and industry leaders to turn ideas into actionable initiatives that build future-ready talent.”

His Excellency Dr. Al Awar affirmed that the Advisory Committee is a national platform enabling the strengthening of coordination between higher education and the country’s economic sectors.

He noted that establishing the new working groups marks a key step in the Ministry’s efforts to build a comprehensive network connecting universities and research centres with industry and business leaders, supporting the UAE’s future vision and global competitiveness.

The meeting reviewed key initiatives and projects led by the working groups, including an ethical framework for AI use in higher education, integrating future skills into academic programmes to meet labour market needs and developing a national roadmap for health education to enhance curricula, academic programmes, clinical training and healthcare innovation.

Specialised forums will be held for each working group, bringing stakeholders together to showcase initiatives, share achievements and exchange knowledge across education, scientific research, business and industry sectors.

About the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills

The Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills, a subcommittee of the Higher Education Committee of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, works to align higher education with future labour market needs, supporting the We the UAE 2031 vision and UAE Centennial 2071 goals.