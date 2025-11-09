Calidus showcases advanced defence solutions at Defence & Security 2025 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group is taking part in the Defence & Security 2025 exhibition, held in the Thai capital Bangkok from 10th to 13th November, as part of the United Arab Emirates’ national pavilion.

This participation marks an important milestone in the Group’s series of international engagements, aimed at showcasing its latest integrated defence systems and advanced air and land products. It also seeks to strengthen the presence of UAE‑made defence industries in Asian markets, while expanding opportunities for cooperation and partnership across the regional defence and security sector.

At the show, the Group will showcase a portfolio of its pioneering defence products and technologies designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in the UAE across its three integrated clusters: Aerospace, Land Systems, and Missiles and Defence Systems.

Among the key highlights at the exhibition are the MATV armoured combat support vehicle with the AlHeda missile launch platform, in addition to scaled models of the B-250 light attack aircraft, the B-250T advanced trainer, the Wahash armoured infantry vehicle, the 8x8 LIFV001, the Washag vehicle for reconnaissance missions, border patrols, and the protection of critical infrastructure, the Barq advanced high mobility multiple rocket launcher and the MCAV005 multi-role armoured personal carrier.

This reflects the Group’s commitment to local production, demonstrates the maturity of its research and development capabilities, and highlights the remarkable progress achieved by the UAE defence industries in design, engineering, innovation, and industrial integration.

Commenting on the participation, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Calidus Holding Group, said, "Our presence at Defence & Security 2025 reflects our firm commitment to expanding the reach of UAE defence industries in international markets, and to deepening cooperation with our partners in Asia and beyond. This further supports our goal of building a sustainable and independent defence industrial base, in line with the nation’s strategic vision."

He added, "The exhibition provides a strategic platform to showcase our latest technologies and integrated systems, and to highlight the Group’s achievements in defence manufacturing, driven by national talent and advanced technologies. Through this participation, we aim to open new channels for collaboration and knowledge sharing, while offering solutions tailored to the needs of our regional partners. At Calidus, we continue to invest in research and development, technology transfer, and knowledge localisation, guided by our vision to position the Group as a symbol of integrated defence industries in the UAE. This reflects the growing confidence in our products across global markets and reinforces the UAE defence sector’s position as a trusted and advanced industrial hub in defence and security."

The Group’s participation in Defence & Security 2025 in Bangkok comes in line with its expansion strategy in Asian markets, where demand for integrated and sustainable defence solutions is rapidly increasing. Through this engagement, the Group seeks to strengthen regional partnerships and explore opportunities for industrial and technological cooperation, further consolidating the UAE’s defence industries as a trusted choice in innovation, development, and joint production.