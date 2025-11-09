UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, conveys condolences over victims of tornado

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the Federative Republic of Brazil over the victims of a tornado which struck the state of Paraná in the south of the country, and resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of people, as well as substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to families of the victims, and to the government and people of Brazil over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.