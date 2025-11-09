UAE takes part in G20 Health Ministers Meeting, Joint Finance and Health Ministers Meeting in South Africa

POLOKWANE, South Africa, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE participated in the G20 Health Ministers Meeting and the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers Meeting, held in Polokwane, South Africa, on November 6th and 7th, which brought together ministers and senior officials from member states along with representatives of several international organisations.

The Emirati delegation was led by Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, who stressed that the UAE’s participation reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and activating multilateral partnerships to achieve global health security.

The UAE’s participation is part of the country’s keenness to support the Sustainable Development Goals and aligns perfectly with its vision of building a sustainable, resilient, and innovation-driven economy.

Dr. Al Olama said the UAE’s participation in the G20 meetings demonstrates its active global role in supporting the international health and finance agenda as well as in shaping international initiatives and positions that back sustainability and innovation.

He added that the UAE will spare no effort to position itself as a constructive partner in formulating future health and economic policies that contribute to human wellbeing and sustainable development, lauding the international community’s confidence in its balanced development model that prioritises people, knowledge and partnerships.

Dr. Al Olama outlined the UAE's health priorities, which include strengthening system efficiency and improving preventive and curative services as well as promoting primary health care, ensuring financial protection for families, and developing the capabilities of health personnel.

This is in addition to employing digital technologies and artificial intelligence in the development of sustainable and comprehensive health policies that contribute to global health security and future preparedness.

During the G20 Health Ministers Meeting, the UAE delegation showcased the country’s leading experience in building a resilient and innovative health system that holistically integrates public health with environmental and climate considerations.

It stressed the importance of sustainable investment in training, retaining, and supporting health workers to ensure their professional well-being.

The delegation also called for an integrated, cross-sectoral approach to managing transboundary health risks based on scientific evidence and digital innovation to strengthen countries’ ability to foresee and respond to health crises.

While taking part in the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers Meeting, the UAE welcomed discussions aimed at aligning fiscal and health policies to ensure the long-term sustainability of global health financing.

The UAE also emphasised the need to develop flexible and innovative financing mechanisms that stimulate investment in health systems and bolster economic and social stability.

The delegation advocated for stronger international cooperation on global health financing to ensure equitable resource distribution. It encouraged public-private partnerships to drive health innovation and inclusive growth, thereby strengthening the sustainability of health systems and community preparedness for future challenges.