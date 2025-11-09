UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Belize’s Foreign Minister

BELMOPAN, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Salem Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to the United Mexican States, presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Non-Resident Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Belize to Francis Fonseca, Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture, and Immigration.

Al Owais conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Fonseca, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Belize.

Furthermore, Al Owais expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Belize, reaffirming his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across all fields and further strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

For his part, Fonseca conveyed his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Fonseca wished Al Owais success in his duties to further advance bilateral relations across various sectors between the two countries, reaffirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission and to advance relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Belize and ways to further develop them to achieve the mutual interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.