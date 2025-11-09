Al Ain Half Marathon attracts over 4,000 runners across multiple categories

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Al Ain Half Marathon 2025 concluded with outstanding success, attracting more than 4,000 runners of various ages and nationalities. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with ADNOC, the event featured five main categories: the 21 km Half Marathon, 10 km, 5 km, and 2.5 km races, alongside family, recreational, and People of Determination races.

More than 1,000 participants competed in the Half Marathon category alone, with the average age of participants across all races reaching 31 years. The youngest entrants were infants under one year old, while the oldest included Abdulaziz Al Amri (71) and Anna Russo (73).

The event formed part of the build-up to the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, set for 13th December, and reinforced Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sports and community hub. ADNOC served as the official sponsor, with the event combining Al Ain’s heritage with community engagement to promote active lifestyles.

The four-day sports village at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium from 5th to 8th November featured live music, food stalls, family activities, and entertainment, creating a festive atmosphere. The stadium also offered top-tier facilities, including VIP lounges, media and medical centres, and areas for elite runners and volunteers.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the event reflected the Council’s mission to promote a healthy lifestyle and expand community participation. He noted that Al Ain’s hosting showcased the UAE’s cultural diversity and commitment to inclusive sporting events.

He added that the race served as a milestone leading to the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, one of the region’s most anticipated sporting events, encouraging the public to register for December’s main race and continue embracing sport as a way of life.