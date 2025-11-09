Al Wathba Food Festival Competitions kick off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Al Wathba Food Festival has opened to large crowds and enthusiastic participation from productive families and food enthusiasts across the UAE.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) as part of the 4th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, the festival aims to promote sustainable food security, encourage local production, and celebrate Emirati food heritage.

Held within the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award pavilion at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, the event features 14 culinary competitions running until 23rd November, with AED362,000 in prizes. It also includes family activities, workshops, and interactive sessions for children.

The first competition, dedicated to the traditional Emirati dessert balaleet, saw Sidra Ali Al Mansoori take first place, followed by Moza Humaid Al Shamsi and Aisha Al Ghobshi Al Ketbi in second and third. Al Mansoori said she was proud to win in her first participation and looked forward to competing again, while Al Shamsi praised the event’s continued support for Emirati women.

Kinnah Saeed Al Maskari, Member of the Higher Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award and Chairperson of the Al Wathba Food Festival, said the festival provides an essential platform for productive families to showcase their talents and contribute to the local economy.

She added that the festival promotes Emirati food identity by encouraging participants to present traditional dishes in innovative ways, blending heritage with modern techniques. The event also features workshops on healthy nutrition, food safety, and agricultural awareness, alongside competitions for schools, families, and people of determination.

Upcoming contests include Rice and Chicken Stew (12th November), Salt-Grilled Qabab (14th November), Macaroni Al Tayebeen – Little Chef (15th November), Chicken Marqouqa (16th November), Tahatta Malih (18th November), Pressed Date Bread and Chicken Machboos – School Challenge (21st November), Stuffed Date Balls – People of Determination (22nd November), and Mahalla Zayed (23rd November).

The Al Wathba Food Festival highlights ADAFSA’s commitment to empowering local farmers, supporting small enterprises, and promoting innovation in food and agriculture, while advancing the UAE Food Security Strategy 2051 and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s role as a regional centre for sustainable agricultural development and community engagement.