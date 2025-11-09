Sharjah Ruler attends Third SICALE Closing Ceremony

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy, attended the closing ceremony of the Third Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Language Studies in Europe (SICALE) 2025, held under the theme “Contributions of Orientalists to the Arabic Language.”

Organised by the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy, the conference brought together 24 researchers and academics from 19 European countries at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

In his address, the Sharjah Ruler welcomed participants, noting that he had followed the opening sessions and witnessed the spirit of unity and cooperation among those devoted to the Arabic language, regardless of nationality or background. He affirmed that the Arabic language remains alive in hearts and minds across Europe, Asia, and Africa, and that Sharjah will continue supporting global efforts to promote and teach it.

He said, “This conference has brought you together under one banner: humanity unites us, and Arabic unites us. The sessions served as a platform to exchange experiences, explore methods of teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, and review its status in European universities.”

The Sharjah Ruler added that participation from over 20 European countries reflects the vitality of Arabic and its promising future, praising the researchers’ efforts and expressing hope that their findings would further the language’s global standing. He reaffirmed Sharjah’s ongoing cooperation with Arabic language institutions worldwide, supporting projects that serve the language and those dedicated to its advancement.

Dr Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, commended the participants’ dedication to Arabic studies and thanked the Sharjah Ruler for his continued support, which has made Sharjah a global hub for Arabic language and culture.

Dr Irina Lebedeva, Professor at Moscow State University, delivered the guest address, praising Sharjah’s cultural leadership and its role in advancing Arabic studies. She highlighted the conference’s impact on strengthening intercultural dialogue and deepening appreciation of Arabic’s global influence.

The Sharjah Ruler also viewed a film showcasing the achievements of the Sharjah Arabic Language Academy, including the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language and the Academy’s collaborations with international institutions.

Dr Sebastian Günther, Professor at the University of Göttingen in Germany, presented a paper titled “Text Before Theory? Studying Classical Arabic Literature in European University Halls (and Beyond),” emphasising the importance of engaging with Arabic texts in their original form to truly understand their depth and artistic value.

The conference featured 24 research papers examining key themes such as the migration of Arabic words into European languages, methodologies for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, the translation of Arabic literature, and the critical editing of Arabic and Islamic heritage texts.

Attendees included Jamal Salem Al Tarifi, President of Al Qasimia University; Dr Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality; and Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, along with senior officials and participants.