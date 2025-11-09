Rabdan Academy concludes Rabdan Future Leaders Fair

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Rabdan Academy has concluded the Rabdan Future Leaders Fair, a three-day event hosted at the Academy’s campus in Abu Dhabi, bringing together over 900 students from eight Charter Schools for an immersive learning experience that connected academic aspirations with real-world career pathways across security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management.

The Fair embodied the Academy’s vision to empower the next generation to make informed choices with confidence and clarity.

Through a rich programme of briefings, workshops, and interactive showcases, students engaged directly with national institutions and explored the skillsets, disciplines, and professional horizons that underpin the UAE’s resilience ecosystem.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, emphasised that the fair reflects the growing awareness among young Emiratis of the importance of specialised education in safeguarding the nation’s future. He expressed his pride in seeing students’ enthusiasm and curiosity toward the fields of security and defence, noting that empowering youth with the right knowledge, mindset, and skills is an investment in the UAE’s continued stability and progress.

He added that the Rabdan Future Leaders Fair stands as an important step in inspiring the next generation to pursue purposeful careers that strengthen national readiness and resilience.

The event featured strong participation from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, and Abu Dhabi Police, reflecting a unified national approach to developing future-ready talents in critical sectors.

Leading educational and military institutions, including Zayed Military University, Zayed II Military College, Khalifa Bin Zayed Air College, and the Saif Bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences, offered students first-hand insights into academic programmes and professional pathways.

Across the three days, the Fair delivered over 200 informational and interactive sessions, covering Rabdan Academy’s programs, admission and scholarship requirements, as well as smart traffic awareness, drug-prevention education, policing and security demonstrations, and K9 unit showcases, all of which drew strong engagement from participating students.

The event was supported by over 100 Rabdan Academy student volunteers, who contributed to the organisation and facilitation of activities, demonstrating leadership, civic responsibility, and the Academy’s culture of service and teamwork.

The Future Leaders Fair stands as a national platform for awareness, empowerment, and inspiration, and a cornerstone in strengthening partnerships between the education sector and security institutions to build an informed generation ready to advance a safer, more sustainable future.