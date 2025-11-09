Amna Al Dahak leads UAE delegation at 'Belém Climate Summit' in Brazil

BRASÍLIA, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, led the UAE delegation at the Belém Climate Summit in Brazil, joined by Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Nature.

The two-day summit, which took place on 6–7 November 2025 in the Brazilian Amazon, brought together heads of state and government, ministers, and leaders of international organisations.

Convened by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Summit aimed to address key challenges and forge commitments in the global fight against climate change.

Dr. Al Dahak delivered the UAE statement on the first day of the summit and participated in a high-level roundtable on Energy Transition to address critical challenges facing the world.

Razan Al Mubarak further highlighted the UAE's commitment to nature-based solutions at the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) launch .

In the national statement, Dr. Al Dahak emphasised that transparency lies at the heart of the UAE’s climate commitments. To that end, the UAE is working to include all six greenhouse gases in its transparency report, thereby strengthening its ability to respond effectively to climate change.

Dr. Al Dahak also outlined the UAE’s national efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. These encompass a wide range of clean and renewable energy projects, the transformation of the agriculture and food sectors, and infrastructure initiatives. These initiatives are designed to ensure best practices and establish a global model for comprehensive sustainability across all sectors.

Dr. Al Dahak urged all parties to join the global efforts against climate change, advocating for enhanced transparency and more ambitious climate goals within their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). She also reiterated the UAE's call for nations to increase their collective efforts to embrace the indicators for the global goal on adaptation, thereby enabling all parties to transparently and clearly measure collective progress.

The Minister underscored the importance of strengthening climate finance, particularly by achieving the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG). She also stressed the need to strengthen the resources and skills required to meet climate objectives and ensure no one is left behind.

The UAE, represented by Special Envoy for the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Nature, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, also participated at the launch of the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) led by President Lula.

Al Mubarak announced the UAE’s endorsement of the TFFF Launch Declaration and highlighted the UAE’s role as an early endorser and member of the TFFF interim Steering Committee, emphasising the country’s determination to “advance diplomatic and political advocacy, mobilise investors and like-minded partners, and support tropical forest countries on readiness” - a continuation of the UAE’s leadership under the COP28 UAE Consensus goal of halting and reversing global deforestation by 2030.

“Safeguarding the world’s remaining tropical forests is not only essential but fundamental for the health of our planet, our climate, and for current and future generations. And without them, there is no Paris Agreement,” she said.

On 7th November, during the "Energy Transition" thematic session, Dr. Al Dahak outlined the strategic imperative for an energy transition that ensures energy access and security for all. She reiterated the UAE's strong commitment to effectively contributing to global climate action and efforts to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C. This commitment aligns with the UAE Consensus, which aims to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The Belém Climate Summit was convened in preparation for the 30th UN Climate Conference, taking place from 6-21 November 2025 in Belém, Brazil. It will bring together world leaders, scientists, non-governmental organisations, and civil society to discuss priority actions to tackle climate change. COP30 will focus on the efforts needed to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C, the presentation of new NDCs and progress on the finance pledges made at COP29.