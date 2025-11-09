NAMA’s ‘Irtiqa CEO Majlis’ unites top leaders to advance gender equality in business

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Irtiqa CEO Majlis, hosted by NAMA Women Advancement in partnership with the Pearl Initiative, convened at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, bringing together senior executives from leading UAE and international companies to advance gender equality and inclusive leadership in the workplace.

Building on the success of previous editions, the 2025 Irtiqa CEO Majlis assembled a select group of chief executives and C-suite leaders from the energy, aviation, transport, manufacturing, and technology sectors to discuss strategies for embedding gender-equitable principles into business governance and culture.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director-General of NAMA Women Advancement, said the Majlis reinforces NAMA’s mission to ensure women’s participation at all levels of decision-making, adding that “diversity is the engine of productivity, and equity and equal opportunity are powerful economic tools that build innovative and sustainable institutions.”

She added that the Majlis exemplifies how good governance and women’s empowerment go hand in hand, calling on organisations to reflect the diversity of their markets and invest in developing the next generation of women leaders.

Ralph Choueiri, Executive Director of the Pearl Initiative, noted that workplace gender equity is vital for sustainable growth, saying the Majlis “provides a crucial platform for business leaders to exchange insights, strengthen accountability, and transform commitments into measurable impact.”

The roundtable, themed “From Commitment to Impact: The CEO Dialogue on Inclusive Leadership,” explored how inclusive governance drives innovation and organisational resilience. Moderated by Noha Hefny, global expert in women’s economic empowerment, participants shared case studies, addressed barriers to equity, and discussed how to integrate gender equality into business objectives, KPIs, and company culture.

Representatives from leading organisations such as SAP, TAQA Transmission, Arada, Emirates Global Aluminium, TENEO, Air Arabia, Google, PwC, and Petrofac took part in the session.

Closing reflections encouraged CEOs to maintain their engagement and accountability, reinforcing Irtiqa’s role as a national platform for gender-inclusive business transformation.

Irtiqa, NAMA’s flagship programme, is dedicated to promoting gender equality in the workplace by equipping businesses with the tools, strategies, and expertise required to drive sustainable and equitable organisational change.