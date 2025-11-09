Sharjah Collection by Shurooq wins 8 global titles at World Luxury Hotel Awards 2025

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has reinforced its position as a leader in sustainable and experiential tourism, with its flagship hospitality brand, Sharjah Collection, winning eight prestigious titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards across regional and global categories.

The awards recognised Kingfisher Retreat, Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, and Wishi Restaurant at Najd Al Meqsar, highlighting Sharjah Collection’s excellence in eco-luxury, cultural authenticity, and immersive travel experiences.

Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba was named Best Luxury Eco Resort and Best Luxury Sustainable Resort in the Middle East for its eco-conscious model within a protected mangrove ecosystem. Al Badayer Retreat received Best Luxury Cultural Retreat in the Middle East and Best Luxury Desert Resort – Global Winner for blending Bedouin architecture with modern comfort. Al Faya Retreat in Mleiha earned Best Luxury Boutique Retreat in the Middle East and Best Luxury Wellbeing Retreat – Global Winner for its minimalist design and wellness focus. Meanwhile, Wishi Restaurant at Najd Al Meqsar in Khorfakkan claimed Best Luxury Unique Experience and Best Magnificent Scenic Views in the Middle East for celebrating Emirati cuisine within a restored mountain village overlooking Wadi Wishi.

The awards mark a milestone in Shurooq’s efforts to redefine luxury through sustainability, heritage preservation, and cultural continuity. Each retreat reflects the Authority’s commitment to transforming Sharjah’s diverse landscapes into destinations balancing economic growth, environmental protection, and community engagement.

Shurooq has invested more than AED300 million in the Sharjah Collection, forming part of its AED850 million hospitality portfolio. This investment supports Sharjah’s rise as a regional hub for conscious, wellness-driven tourism aligned with global trends in sustainable travel.

Ahmed Ben Zaied, General Manager of Sharjah Collection, said, “Winning eight awards at the World Luxury Awards 2025 celebrates Sharjah’s emergence as a global reference for sustainable luxury. These recognitions affirm Shurooq’s dedication to integrating nature, culture, and innovation in every guest experience.”

Sharjah Collection continues to expand with new projects such as Nomad in Kalba, set to open in Q4 2025, introducing a new dimension of off-grid luxury and community-based eco-tourism on the east coast.

Established in 2006, the World Luxury Awards honour excellence across the hospitality sector. The 2025 results reaffirm Shurooq’s vision to position Sharjah as a world-class destination for travellers seeking authenticity, tranquillity, and transformation through sustainable luxury.