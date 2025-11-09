Etihad Credit Insurance strengthens UAE-China trade ties

SHANGHAI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) engaged with key stakeholders and took part in discussions during its visit to China as part of a high-level UAE Trade Mission and Delegation led by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs.

The UAE delegation attended several landmark events, including the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the China-UAE Economic & Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference, and AIM China Chapter 2025, underscoring the growing strategic and economic ties between the two nations.

During its participation at CIIE, ECI showcased its offerings at its booth, providing delegates and businesses with insights into its comprehensive trade credit insurance solutions, market intelligence capabilities, and risk-mitigation services.

At China-UAE Economic & Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference, Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of ECI, took part in a panel discussion titled ‘Logistics, Trade, and Advanced Manufacturing,’ highlighting the UAE’s position as a strategic gateway for global commerce.

The session highlighted ECI’s role as a catalyst for growth, providing financial protection, market intelligence, and risk-mitigation tools that enable UAE exporters to expand confidently across international markets. Raja emphasised that ECI is able to connect SMEs to a global network of more than 400 million companies, helping them identify buyers, suppliers, and new trade opportunities.

Al Mazrouei further commented on trade insurance and export credit evolving to strengthen UAE–China cooperation, especially as more companies from both sides venture into co-manufacturing and industrial projects.

During the ‘Capital Flow in a New Multipolar World’ panel, organised as part of the AIM Congress China Chapter 2025, Raja discussed how global capital dynamics and industrial innovation are redefining international trade.

The discussion also underscored ECI’s commitment to empowering SMEs, strengthening supply chain resilience, and advancing sustainable trade in alignment with the UAE 2031 vision’ - which aims to grow the nation’s non-oil exports to AED 800 billion.

“SMEs represent over 94 percent of UAE enterprises, forming the backbone of our economy, a vital source of employment, and advancing economic diversity. Initiatives such as Xport Xponential have already mobilised AED 174 million in SME funding. By empowering SMEs, we strengthen domestic value chains and attract venture capital and foreign direct investment (FDI) into high-impact, productive sectors,” Raja said.