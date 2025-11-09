Federal National Council receives delegation of senior US congressional aides

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with a delegation of senior aides to members of the United States Congress, led by Morgan Cintron, during their visit to the UAE.

Dr. Al Nuaimi welcomed the delegation and highlighted the importance of the visit in strengthening parliamentary and bilateral relations through the exchange of legislative experience and the consolidation of cooperation and mutual understanding between the two friendly nations.

He outlined the UAE’s comprehensive development journey and its leading progress across various sectors, noting the country’s pioneering achievements in empowering women and its global model in promoting tolerance, coexistence and respect for cultural and religious diversity.

Dr. Al Nuaimi commended the key role of the United States in supporting political solutions that ensure human security and regional and international stability, praising ongoing US efforts to advance peace initiatives and resolve conflicts worldwide, including the peace initiative in Gaza. He stressed the importance of building on these efforts to achieve a comprehensive political solution that ends human suffering and ensures the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

He also underscored the significance of the Abraham Accords in opening new avenues for cooperation among peoples, fostering a culture of dialogue and understanding, and promoting peace and development across the region.