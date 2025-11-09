Nahyan bin Zayed crowns England’s Aaron Rai champion of Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship 2025

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, crowned Englishman Aaron Rai as champion of the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship 2025, held at Yas Links on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, with a large crowd in attendance and fierce competition among the world’s top golf stars.

The tournament spanned four days as part of the Rolex Series and the DP World Tour Finals, featuring 72 top-ranked players, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and DP World.

Rai claimed his first Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title and his second Rolex Series trophy after finishing the tournament at 26 under par, following a playoff after tying with his compatriot Tommy Fleetwood (winner of the 2017 and 2018 editions), who finished at 25 under par.

In third place were Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, the Grand Slam champion and current leader of the Race to Dubai, both finishing at 24 under par, bringing McIlroy even closer to securing the DP World Tour title this season.

The final day saw an electric atmosphere and significant crowd interaction, especially during the decisive moments on the 18th hole where the title was settled in a thrilling sporting moment.

Present at the awards ceremony were Major General (Ret.) Abdullah Al Hashemi, President of the UAE Golf Federation and Vice President of the Asian Federation; Abdulfattah Sharaf, Chairman of HSBC Middle East; Erik Nicolai, Chairman of the European Tour Group; and Guy Kinnings, CEO of the DP World Tour.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the great success of the 20th edition of the championship, affirming that the event has cemented Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for hosting major sporting events.

He said: “Once again, Abu Dhabi confirms its uniqueness as a global destination for sport and athletes, by hosting major championships and presenting distinguished organisation, thanks to the unlimited support of our wise leadership and its far-sighted vision.”

H.H. appreciated the wise leadership’s support of the sports sector and its interest in enhancing values of tolerance and engagement through sport, noting that the event contributes to supporting the sports and tourism movement in Abu Dhabi.

He added: “Since its launch, through 20 consecutive editions, the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship has contributed to the growth of the tourism sector in the emirate by attracting thousands of visitors and followers from various countries around the world.”

H.H. emphasised that the advanced sports infrastructure in Abu Dhabi is a major factor in the success of hosting major global events, thanks to the provision of high-quality services, security and stability, and the environment of tolerance and peace that characterises the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, congratulated champion Aaron Rai on his deserved victory and commended the distinguished organisation of the championship, which confirms Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the global sports scene.

Al Awani said: “Once again, the capital Abu Dhabi confirms its leadership of the global sports scene after an outstanding hosting of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, with the participation of the world’s elite golfers within the Rolex Series and the DP World Tour Finals.”

He extended his thanks to the sponsors, strategic partners, organising committee and volunteers for their major efforts in making the 20th edition a success — held for the fourth consecutive time at Yas Links on Yas Island.

He also praised the large public turnout over the four days of competition, as well as the millions of viewers around the world who followed the proceedings on television, affirming the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s keenness to spread the culture of golf in the emirate and the region through hosting major championships and attracting younger generations to the sport.

The total prize fund for the championship reached approximately USD 9 million, contested by 72 elite players of the DP World Tour; the winner received USD 1.52 million and 1,500 points, the runner-up earned USD 980,000 and 1,000 points, and the third place received USD 560,000 and 565 points.