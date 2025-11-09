UAE presents its digital transformation model in judiciary at AUAJ Conference in Cairo

CAIRO, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Federal Supreme Court participated in the seventh meeting of the General Assembly of the Arab Union for Administrative Judiciary (AUAJ) and the fourth international conference of the Union, held in Cairo with the participation of delegations from several member states.

In his opening speech at the Fourth International Conference of the AUAJ, held this year under the title “The Future of Administrative Justice in Light of the Challenges of Artificial Intelligence – A Comparative Reading between International Experiences and the Arab Reality,” Mohamed Hamad Al Badi Al Dhaheri, President of the Federal Supreme Court, stated that:“Our world today is witnessing a rapidly evolving technological revolution in which artificial intelligence has become a fundamental pillar in shaping the future, influencing the economy, administration, education, and even one of the noblest human fields — the judiciary.”

“Amidst this transformation, administrative justice faces a delicate equation requiring a balance between the demands of human justice and the requirements of technical efficiency,” emphasising that “justice is not a mathematical equation, but a moral value carried in the conscience of the judge before being written in his ruling.”

He reviewed the UAE’s pioneering experience in digital transformation across all institutions, particularly in the judiciary, through leading initiatives in e-justice and smart courts, while fully preserving the dignity of the judiciary, judicial independence, and data confidentiality.

He affirmed the UAE’s success in achieving a balance between technological innovation and legal safeguards, making artificial intelligence a tool that assists judges rather than dominates them — a support in analysing facts, not a substitute for their conscience.