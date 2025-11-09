Theyab bin Mohamed inspects Shanghai Maglev Train during visit to China

BEIJING, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, viewed the advanced technologies of the high-speed Shanghai Maglev Train (SMT) during his visit to the People’s Republic of China.

H.H. toured aboard the train, which is currently the fastest commercially operating train in the world, with a maximum cruising speed of up to 431 kilometers per hour. The train covers a 30-kilometer route in just seven minutes, connecting Shanghai Pudong International Airport with Longyang Road Station.

During the visit, H.H. met with several Chinese officials responsible for railway construction and operations, where he was briefed on the latest technologies and operational experiences in the high-speed rail sector.

The visit also included a field tour inside the high-speed train station, where H.H. was introduced to smart signaling systems, infrastructure designed for high-speed lines, as well as advanced passenger carriages and digital systems related to safety and comfort.

H.H. was accompanied during the visit by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.