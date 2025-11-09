Brand Dubai launches guide for national month festivities

DUBAI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Coinciding with the national celebrations, extending from UAE Flag Day to Eid Al Etihad, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has launched a new comprehensive guide in collaboration with government, semi-government, and private sector entities.

The guide highlights a variety of national festivities taking place in prominent locations across the city. It also highlights a curated range of unique indoor and outdoor experiences organised across the emirate of Dubai.