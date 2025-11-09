House of Wisdom highlights Arab-Greek cultural exchange at SIBF 2025

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The House of Wisdom (HoW) is taking part in the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025, held at Expo Centre Sharjah until 16 November under the theme “Between You and the Book”.

The HoW stand highlights the cultural and intellectual ties between Arab and Greek civilisations, celebrating a shared legacy of knowledge, as Greece takes centre stage as this year’s Guest of Honour.

During the opening ceremonies, and as part of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), to HoW stand, Dr Fadi Rahmeh, President of the Gibran National Committee in Lebanon, presented His Highness with a special edition of Gibran’s The Prophet, in recognition of his support for the restoration of the Gibran Museum in the Lebanese town of Bsharri, and for preserving its collections and artworks.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, HoW Executive Director, said: "Our participation in this year’s SIBF reflects the values of human connection and cultural dialogue. We celebrate the deep-rooted ties between Arab and Greek civilisations, coinciding with Greece as this edition’s Guest of Honour. Through our stand, visitors explore the legacy of early scholars whose contributions shaped human civilisation, in line with Sharjah’s vision of knowledge, mutual respect, and shared development."

She added: "The bond between these ancient civilisations runs deep. Arab and Muslim scholars of the Islamic Golden Age went beyond translating Greek sciences, they reinterpreted and expanded them in philosophy, medicine, astronomy, mathematics, the arts, and other fields, adding original insights that enriched these disciplines. Through this participation, HoW highlights their enduring contribution to scientific and humanistic heritage."

The HoW stand presents a captivating array of exhibits that celebrate this enduring cultural dialogue. It opens with a trilingual visual display in Arabic, Greek, and English, tracing the flow of knowledge between the two civilisations, particularly the translation of Greek sciences into Arabic, nurtured under the Abbasid Caliphs at the historic House of Wisdom in Baghdad from the 8th to the 11th centuries CE.

The stand features a distinguished collection of rare manuscripts and editions on display for the first time in collaboration with the House of Manuscripts in Sharjah. Highlights include the first edition of Ibn Sina’s The Canon of Medicine, which synthesised ancient medical knowledge and laid the foundations of modern scientific methodology. Studied in European universities for centuries, the copy on display belonged to Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in the 19th century and was printed in 1593 at the Typographia Medicea in Rome, Italy.

On the sidelines of SIBF 2025, the House of Wisdom took part in a panel discussion titled “UNESCO Global Cities of Literature Initiative”, highlighting the opportunities of the World Book Capital title and the role of leading cities in fostering books, reading culture, and cross-cultural exchange.







