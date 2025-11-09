SIH advances research, launches key publications at SIBF 2025

SHARJAH, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- With the participation of a select group of researchers and academics, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) reinforced its distinguished presence at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 by organising high-level dialogue sessions that opened new avenues in heritage research and documentation.

The sessions are part of the Institute’s program at the fair, which aims to promote scholarly study in the field of heritage and provide a platform for exchanging expertise among academics and creative professionals, further establishing Sharjah as a global center for knowledge and culture.

The Institute held a specialised dialogue session titled “Supporting Heritage Research Projects: A Pillar for Documenting Emirati Heritage.” The session explored the importance of research in preserving national heritage, methods for documenting cultural traditions, and the development of scientific research tools in this field.

Featured speakers included Dr Rashid Al Mazrouei, a researcher in Emirati folklore, and Dr Hamad bin Saray, former Professor of History and Heritage at the United Arab Emirates University and current Advisor for Heritage Studies and Research at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. The session was attended by a select group of academics, researchers, media professionals, and heritage enthusiasts.

In his remarks, Dr Hamad bin Saray highlighted the critical role of heritage institutions in the UAE, particularly the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, in supporting projects aimed at documenting Emirati heritage.

He noted that the Institute “has presented an inspiring model in sponsoring and disseminating research through the scientific, editorial, and production support it provides to researchers.” Dr Bin Saray cited examples of projects supported by the Institute, including the Dictionary of Economic Life in the UAE and the Dictionary of Villages and Cities, emphasising that these efforts form a foundational pillar for preserving and documenting heritage knowledge for future generations.

Dr Rashid Al Mazrouei highlighted the UAE’s wealth of high-quality heritage projects. He discussed some of his own works in documentation and heritage studies, including the Proverbs Project and the project on local place names. He also emphasised the significance of the Narrator’s Forum, organised annually by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, as one of the most prominent initiatives contributing to the preservation of Emirati oral history.

The Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 also marked the launch of two new publications from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, further demonstrating its support for researchers and sponsorship of heritage research projects.

Researcher Omar Abdullah Elan signed his book “Somali Heritage in the Writings of European Travelers,” which portrays 19th-century Somali life, covering trade, daily life, adornment, fashion, and the role of women. He noted that the Institute’s support for this publication opens new windows onto Arab and African heritage, highlighting connections in the global heritage narrative.

Dr Saleh Mohammed Zaki Al-Lahibi, in collaboration with Dr Amer Al-Qasim, also launched “The Relationship Between Intellectual Property and Museums: Protecting Innovation and Heritage,” which examines strategies for preserving archaeological and heritage artifacts as essential components of national identity. Dr Al-Lahibi praised the Sharjah Institute for Heritage’s pioneering role, emphasising its commitment to safeguarding tangible and intangible heritage.

He highlighted previous projects such as manuscript production and historical works, including Nuzhat Al-Absar (The Delight of the Eyes), as well as the editing of numerous publications in history and heritage studies.

Through these publications, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage continues to strengthen its role as a hub for researchers and creatives in heritage and cultural studies. It prioritises promoting scientific research, documenting Emirati and Arab heritage, and supporting projects that preserve collective memory for future generations, aligning with its vision of reinforcing cultural identity and safeguarding heritage.