Egyptian Super Cup in Abu Dhabi surpasses one billion views

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 2025 Egyptian Super Cup, hosted in Abu Dhabi and organised by the UAE Pro League, has achieved unprecedented global success, surpassing one billion views across television broadcasts, media outlets, and social media platforms worldwide.

This edition of the tournament captured the attention of football fans across the Arab world and beyond, thanks to outstanding organisation and the electric atmosphere in the stadiums. Matches were held at Mohammed Bin Zayed, Al Nahyan, and Hazza Bin Zayed stadiums, delivering a spectacle both on and off the pitch.

The competition featured four clubs, Al Ahly, Zamalek, Pyramids, and Ceramica Cleopatra, marking the ninth time the UAE has hosted the Egyptian Super Cup.