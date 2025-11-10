K2 showcases model of future city operated by Autonomous Technologies in Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- K2 is participating for the first time in Abu Dhabi’s flagship exhibition for smart and autonomous mobility, DRIFTx. The event is taking place from 10–12 November 2025 at Yas Marina Circuit as part of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW), organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC).

The exhibition does not simply show demos or trials, it shows what the near future could look like in Abu Dhabi. K2’s participation embodies that idea and takes it to the next step through its various innovations.

K2 will showcase an integrated ecosystem of autonomous systems across mobility, logistics, sanitation, hospitality (retail) and public safety, illustrating how intelligent technologies are reshaping urban life and bringing the future city to reality today.

Sean Teo, Managing Director of K2, said, “The time for demonstrations and trials when it comes to autonomous technologies is almost behind us and its time now for applications, functions and capabilities and DRIFTx is the perfect opportunity to showcase that.

Our innovations ranging from a full robotic cleaning crew, an autonomous café shop, to robotaxis and a firefighting command vehicle aim to showcase things in the near foreseeable future, things that we’ll soon get accustomed in seeing in public.”

He added, “These are the kinds of technologies that will soon become a familiar sight in cities across the world - solutions that make life more efficient, sustainable, and safe, while reshaping how we think about automation and human interaction with technology.”

Humanoid robots will be showcased performing everyday tasks, alongside a fully autonomous farm requiring minimal human interference.

The exhibit reflects K2’s vision of reshaping the city of tomorrow, where humans and machines coexist in synergy to create more efficient, sustainable communities.

K2’s technologies are developed and tested in the UAE, with pilots conducted under the guidance of Smart Autonomous System Councils and Integrated Transport Centre.

Waleed Alblooshi, Vice President of Strategy at K2, said, “Abu Dhabi is where the future happens, and automation of technologies is undeniably a part of it.

“At DRIFTx, and as part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, we are not showcasing technical demos, we are presenting technologies that are ready to be an impactful part of the city.”

K2 is an Abu Dhabi Government-owned advanced technology company pioneering the next frontier of innovation. The company designs and develops intelligent systems in the fields of robotics, autonomous mobility and performance science, building solutions that operate at the highest levels of precision, adaptability, and impact. Rooted in the spirit of resilience and driven by a vision of progress, K2 exists to elevate the world around us, empowering both humans and machines to reach new heights.