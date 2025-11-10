ADDED highlights Abu Dhabi’s leadership role in driving future of smart mobility

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has said that Abu Dhabi has positioned itself as a global hub for smart mobility, guided by proactive approaches and policies, an enabling ecosystem, and innovative initiatives including the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) Cluster.

During his participation in a high-level leadership dialogue titled “Charting the Future of Autonomy: Investment, Integration, and Innovation” at the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, Al Zaabi highlighted the emirate’s unique attributes. These include its state-of-the-art infrastructure, role of strategic policy alignment, public-private partnerships, and governance foresight in shaping Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a pioneering centre for autonomous technologies.

He emphasised the fundamental role of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, in intensifying efforts to facilitate the establishment of start-ups and specialised companies in the smart mobility sector, and to streamline and unify requirements for conducting operational trials of autonomous systems in line with the highest safety and security standards.

Al Zaabi said, “Abu Dhabi is leveraging advanced technologies as catalyst for economic diversification and competitiveness. Over the past few years, the emirate has evolved into one of the most resilient and diversified economies in the region, with non-oil sectors recording annual growth of over 6.6%, and accounting for around 57% of total GDP.

This steady, consistent growth across different industries is orchestrated by the Falcon Economy, which prioritises competitiveness, innovation, and long-term sustainability. We see smart and autonomous industries as a driver of new jobs, businesses, and global partnerships.”

SAVI Cluster is projected to create 40,000 new jobs and contribute AED44 billion to GDP by 2045. It is developing a complete value chain for innovation from R&D and testing to certification and manufacturing.

SAVI established three test zones; Nibras Al Ain focuses on air technologies, Yas Island’s supports land-based systems, and Mussafah’s is dedicated to sea applications. Together, they offer a complete ecosystem to advance autonomous technologies from prototypes to real-world deployment.

He added, “Public-private partnerships (PPP) in Abu Dhabi connect government infrastructure with businesses’ ambition, mitigate risks, and accelerate commercialisation from concept to market. Our model is turning emerging technologies into engines of growth, resilience, and diversification.”

Ranked among the top smartest cities in world, Abu Dhabi’s is rapidly emerging as a global centre of advanced industries and technologies, building world-class hubs for finance, advanced manufacturing, AI, and New Energy.

As part of its initiatives to future-proof the economy, Abu Dhabi has been launching sector-specific clusters, including the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industries (SAVI) in 2023, AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance (AGWA) in 2024, and Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) in 2025.

Al Zaabi said, “By capitalising on advanced technologies to address pressing needs in the world, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s stature as rising economic powerhouse and a global magnet for talent and entrepreneurship in future industries to shape a better tomorrow.”

Abu Dhabi has already completed several milestones including public eVTOL test flights with Archer, passenger drone trials with EHang, and the UAE’s first parcel delivery by autonomous aerial drones with LODD and 7X. The latter is a qualitative leap in the logistics sector across the emirate.

Building on this progress, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) will sign 13 new agreements with global partners during ADAW to launch commercial pilot projects across land, air, and sea mobility.

International companies such as GRIDSERVE, REGENT, Joby, Archer, and EHang are already collaborating with local partners to advance manufacturing, electric vehicle systems, and sustainable charging infrastructure.