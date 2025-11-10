Sultan Al Qasimi invests $2 million in R&D of 'Magdi Yacoub Valve'

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of $2 million to support the research and development efforts of the “Magdi Yacoub Valve” project.

The generous contribution reflects His Highness’s unwavering belief that investing in science and research is the cornerstone of progress and advancement, and embodies his visionary commitment to positioning Sharjah as a global beacon for knowledge, innovation, and human advancement.

The “Magdi Yacoub Valve” represents a revolutionary medical breakthrough, offering renewed hope to millions of patients around the world. The allocated funding will be provided through the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), which continues to serve as one of the leading incubators for innovations that are shaping the future.

Led by Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, the acclaimed cardiac surgeon renowned for performing the UK’s first heart-lung transplant, this project is pushing the boundaries of medical science. The new heart valves, which are made of a biocompatible fiber scaffold, integrate seamlessly with the patient’s cells. Over time, the scaffold dissolves, leaving a living valve made entirely of the patient’s own tissue. The valve that grows naturally within the body, significantly reducing the need for multiple surgeries and minimizing the risk of rejection.

The move underscores His Highness’s deep conviction in the power of scientific discovery as the driving force of the future, and highlights his dedication to advancing research that contributes to human development. It also reflects his continuous support for creative ideas and pioneering scientific endeavors that represent one of the noblest forms of giving - by providing innovative, research-based solutions that serve humanity and improve lives.

Commenting on the announcement, H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), said, “This initiative embodies the Ruler of Sharjah’s vision of harnessing innovation to serve humanity. At SPARK, we go beyond supporting ideas — we build an integrated ecosystem that ensures these great ideas are transformed into tangible realities that change people’s lives for the better.

Supporting a project of such scale and importance, led by a pioneering figure like Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, reflects our steadfast commitment to attracting the world’s brightest minds and providing the ideal environment for their groundbreaking work to thrive.”

Through this support, the Emirate of Sharjah reaffirms its pivotal role in nurturing creative minds and championing pioneering scientific projects that benefit all humanity. The initiative also strengthens the position of SPARK as a vital bridge connecting advanced academic research with practical, real-world applications and innovations.

Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub is recognised globally as one of the world’s most prominent heart surgeons and a humanitarian icon in modern medicine. His extensive scientific and medical contributions have saved countless lives, particularly through the work of the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, which continues to advance cardiac research, develop effective treatments, and ensure that life-saving care reaches patients in need around the world.