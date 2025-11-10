Chad eyes sustainable Emirati investments supporting 2030 plan: Finance Minister

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of Chad, said that his country is seeking sustainable and long-term Emirati investments under the National Development Plan – Chad Connection 2030.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the UAE-Chad Trade and Investment Forum, which began today in Abu Dhabi, he said that Chad and the UAE share deep and promising historical relations spanning decades of fruitful cooperation and mutual understanding.

He added that the UAE is a key strategic partner for Chad, given its advanced development vision and extensive experience in trade, investment, infrastructure, renewable energy and other fields.

Nguilin explained that under the National Development Plan, Chad is implementing a comprehensive sustainable development programme aimed at diversifying the national economy and enhancing the competitiveness of its sectors, with targeted investments amounting to about US$30 billion.

He stressed that the plan opens new prospects for cooperation with countries worldwide, noting that the UAE plays a pivotal role in supporting these efforts through long-term, sustainable investments that help drive economic growth, create job opportunities and achieve balanced development.

Nguilin also underlined the importance of the UAE-Chad Trade and Investment Forum and its role in fostering diverse and constructive partnerships across various sectors.

He pointed out that the forum’s agenda is comprehensive and focuses on promoting cooperation in promising sectors such as mineral resources, energy, agricultural and food value chains, infrastructure and logistics services.