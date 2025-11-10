Emirates Scout Association hosts 6th Arab Scout Youth Forum in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 6th Arab Scout Youth Forum, organised by the Arab Scout Organisation in collaboration with the Emirates Scout Association, began today at Yas Conference Centre on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The Forum runs from 9th to 14th November under the theme "Ready for the Digital Life… With Arab Scout Leadership".

The Forum gathers young Scouts aged 18 to 26 from 19 Arab countries to exchange experiences and shape the future of Arab Scouting through training in leadership, technology, and community engagement. It will also elect six Youth Advisors to represent youth voices on the Arab Scout Committee for 2026–2028.

Dr. Salem Abdulrahman Al Darmaki, Chairman of the Emirates Scout Association and Vice-Chairman of the Arab Scout Committee, said the UAE’s hosting of the Forum reflects its belief in empowering young people to lead the future, noting that specialised training programmes were designed to blend technological knowledge, leadership, and social innovation.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) praised the partnership with the UAE and the Arab Scout Region, commending the country’s continued investment in youth and its support for sustainable development.

Dr. Hany Abdel Monem, Secretary-General of the Arab Scout Organisation, described the Forum as a strategic platform shaping the future of Arab Scouting, focusing on digital transformation, governance, and youth participation.

Noor Al Hassani, Chair of the 6th Arab Scout Youth Forum, expressed pride in becoming the first Emirati and Gulf woman to hold the position, highlighting that her leadership reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering young people and women across Arab and international platforms.

Organised with the support of several Abu Dhabi government entities, the Forum features a cultural programme including visits to teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Al Wathba.

The Forum aims to bridge traditional Scouting values with the digital age, producing strategic recommendations to guide Arab Scouting’s transformation towards a sustainable, innovation-driven future.