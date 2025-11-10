Dubai launches first World Triathlon Women’s Cup on 7th December

DUBAI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai is set to host the ‘Women’s Triathlon World Cup - Dubai 2025,’ the first event of its kind in the world that is dedicated entirely to women.

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the event will take place on Dubai Islands on 7th December 2025, under the auspices of governing body ‘World Triathlon’, as part of its official annual agenda, and in cooperation with the UAE Triathlon Federation.

The championship will feature the three triathlon disciplines of swimming, cycling and running, across three race formats: Professional (Amateurs): 750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run; Sprint (Amateurs): 750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run; and Super Sprint (Age Groups and Beginners): 400m swim, 10km cycle, 2.5km run.

The championship also includes a team category wherein three female athletes will compete in a different discipline within the Sprint and Super Sprint categories only.

This pioneering initiative aligns with Dubai’s strategic vision aimed at empowering women to play their full role in building a balanced society and enhancing their presence in international sporting events.

This also embodies the Dubai Sports Council’s vision to make Dubai the world’s leading sports destination, while reinforcing its goals of increasing women’s participation in competitive sports by providing international platforms that allow them to compete and excel in a stimulating environment that respects and empowers them.

The World Triathlon (previously known as the International Triathlon Union or ITU) confirmed its pride in organising the ‘Women’s Triathlon World Cup - Dubai 2025’ as part of its official championship calendar, considering it an exceptional event of strategic importance to the Union’s agenda. The world governing body for the sport reiterated that the event in Dubai will now open new horizons for triathlon, while enhancing its presence among women worldwide.

World Triathlon President Antonio Fernandez Arimany praised this unique partnership with Dubai, emphasising his appreciation for its pioneering efforts in supporting and developing women’s sports.

“We commend Dubai’s leading role in supporting and promoting women’s participation in sports, and we are honoured to collaborate with the Dubai Sports Council in organising this first-ever Women’s Triathlon World Cup,” Arimany complimented. This initiative is a source of pride for World Triathlon and it embodies our commitment to creating a real transformation in the global sports landscape by empowering women and expanding their participation in endurance sports,” he said.

The Dubai Sports Council has announced that registration is now open for all categories for women of all nationalities, both inside and outside the UAE, aged 18 and above. Registration is available through the official event website (https://www.wtwcdubai.ae) and will continue until 3rd December 2025.