DMU Dubai opens new campus in Dubai Knowledge Park

DUBAI, 9th November, 2025 (WAM) -- De Montfort University (DMU) has officially opened its new campus in Dubai Knowledge Park, strengthening its global footprint and commitment to innovation in education.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York , who toured the new facility, met students, and joined a discussion on the role of artificial intelligence in education — reflecting DMU’s growing focus on digital transformation.

Princess Beatrice said it was a privilege to visit the Dubai campus and praised the university’s creativity, innovation, and dedication to preparing future changemakers through education.

The event was also attended by Aisha Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE; Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group; Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice-President of Commercial at TECOM Group; and Professor Katie Normington, Vice-Chancellor of DMU Leicester.

The campus bridges academia and industry by positioning students in Dubai Knowledge Park, close to the region’s leading technology hub. It features advanced facilities, including a financial trading room, a cyber security lab, a mock law courtroom, psychology and engineering labs, and creative design studios.

Professor Normington said the opening marks a landmark moment for DMU Dubai, reflecting the university’s mission to equip students with the skills and experience needed for meaningful careers in future industries.

Abdulla Belhoul said Dubai Knowledge Park remains committed to uniting global academic institutions to nurture talent and support Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and Education 33 Strategy, which aim to position the city as a global hub for innovation and learning.

The new campus received institutional licensure from the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research earlier this year, confirming its alignment with national quality and academic standards.