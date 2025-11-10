Third Remarkable Emirati Women event to take place in Abu Dhabi on 12 November

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, in collaboration with PureHealth, announced the third edition of the Remarkable Emirati Women event, taking place on 12th November 2025 at St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.

Building on the success of previous years, the 2025 edition will be held under the theme ‘Unleash Your Impact’, spotlighting how Emirati women are transforming empowerment into meaningful community impact.

The event reaffirms the UAE’s leadership commitment to advancing women’s development and celebrates Emirati women as key drivers of progress across all sectors.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, said, “The Remarkable Emirati Women Summit reflects the wise vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, in empowering Emirati women and enabling them to be active partners in shaping the country’s future and prosperity. Through H.H. Sheikha Fatima’s unwavering support, Emirati women have become a global model of ambition, leadership and social contribution – turning positive impact into tangible achievements that advance sustainable development."

“At the General Women’s Union, we are committed to showcasing the success stories of Emirati women and celebrating those who embody the values of leadership, innovation and social responsibility that Her Highness has inspired throughout the nation’s remarkable journey”, she added.

The Remarkable Emirati Women event will bring together over 600 inspiring women and men from diverse backgrounds for a full day of talks, panel discussions, masterclasses and mindfulness sessions. The programme is designed to foster dialogue, connection and collaboration among change-makers shaping the nation’s journey of growth and innovation.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, “Under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, we honour the women who are not only shaping their own futures but transforming the world around them. Remarkable Emirati Women 2025 celebrates the power of impact – how ambition becomes action and leadership becomes legacy. At PureHealth, we are proud to stand at the forefront of this empowerment journey, supporting the UAE’s vision by championing the strength, resilience and determination of Emirati women who will continue to define progress for generations to come.”

A highlight of this year’s event will be the graduation of the second cohort of the Emirati Women Chapter, launched in 2024 in collaboration with the General Women’s Union to empower Emirati women across sectors. Founded by five Emirati women leaders, the Chapter nurtures growth through guidance, opportunity and mentorship.