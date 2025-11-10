University of Sharjah hosts meeting of international public relations leaders

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah will host the meeting of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (GAPRCM), one of the world’s most influential international organisations of public relations, from 13–15 November 2025.

Hosted by the College of Communication, this event is seen as an opportunity to advance the alliance’s strategic priorities and strengthen its global presence.

Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said, “This a very important milestone for the UoS as it hosts members of one of the most influential professional organizations on the planet."

The meeting underscores the GAPRCM’s commitment to enhancing regional engagement and expanding collaboration within the international communication community.

Discussions will focus on professional development, knowledge exchange, and initiatives designed to elevate practice standards globally. As part of the programme, Board Members will engage with prominent organisations and stakeholders across the region.

The event will also feature the global launch of the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) 2026, which will take place in Abuja, Nigeria, in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).