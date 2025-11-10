Sharjah Ruler approves Municipal Affairs organisational structure

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree that formalises the approval of the general organisational structure for the Department of Municipal Affairs.

The decree stipulates that the general organizational structure of the Department of Municipal Affairs is hereby sanctioned, and it mandates the Executive Council to issue subsequent resolutions including the following:

1. The comprehensive organisational structure of the Department of Municipal Affairs, along with the necessary resolutions for the implementation of this decree, which shall encompass the approval of job descriptions pertinent to the responsibilities of the organisational units within the department, in accordance with their designated jurisdictions.

2. The establishment, amalgamation, or dissolution of any organisational units within the departments specified in the general organisational structure.