SAASST launches first winter school in astrostatistics

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST) at the University of Sharjah has inaugurated the first Winter School in Astrostatistics for postgraduate students under the theme “Embrace Astrostatistics in Sharjah.”

The event began on Monday and will continue throughout the current week, bringing together distinguished academics and researchers from Greece, Spain, and France.

Organised in collaboration with the Summer School on Astrostatistics in Crete, Greece, this initiative aims to equip participants with advanced knowledge and analytical skills in statistical modeling, artificial intelligence, and machine learning applications in contemporary astronomical studies. The programme reflects the SAASST’s ongoing commitment to boosting its research capacity, promoting international collaboration, and fostering innovation in the rapidly evolving field of space science.

The Winter School features an intensive academic and practical programme led by an international panel of experts. Among the speakers are Dr. Konstantinos Kouflakas, researcher in binary star evolution at the Institute of Space Sciences in Barcelona; Dr. Grigoris Maravelias, specialist in X ray binaries of massive stars from the National Observatory of Athens; Dr. Paolo Bonfini from the University of Crete, whose research focuses on artificial intelligence applications in space science; and Dr. Andreas Tersenov from the FORTH Institute and Paris Saclay University, recognised for his work in cosmic inference and mapping.

The programme covers a comprehensive range of topics beginning with classical statistics, hypothesis testing, and optimisation methods, before advancing to modern techniques such as Bayesian statistics, clustering, classification, and regression. It also includes specialised sessions on Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) analysis, deep learning, and convolutional neural networks (CNNs), enabling participants to utilise high performance computational methods in analysing complex astronomical data.

The Winter School concludes with a field astronomy evening in the Maliha desert area, offering participants the chance to observe celestial phenomena while experiencing the natural and cultural beauty of Sharjah’s desert environment. The activity encourages scientific reflection and intercultural exchange among participants.

Noura Al Amiri, Head of the High Energy Astrophysics Laboratory and Programme Coordinator, highlighted that the initiative exemplifies the Academy’s mission to create an academic environment where education, research, and innovation intersect through international cooperation. She noted that more than 70 applications were received from students and researchers representing over ten countries. Following a competitive selection process, 30 participants were accepted to ensure academic diversity and high scientific standards.

Participants represent leading institutions such as the University of Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, Sultan Qaboos University, the University of Béjaïa in Algeria, and the University of Tunis. They include doctoral, master’s, and senior undergraduate students, as well as postdoctoral researchers engaged in advanced space science projects.