Nahyan bin Mubarak, Kerala Chief Minister witness Kerala Day celebration in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, attended “MALAYALOTSAVAM”, a celebration marking the 70th anniversary of the formation of the State of Kerala (Kerala Piravi), at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The celebration was held in the presence of Saji Cherian, Kerala’s Minister for Culture, Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates, businessman Yusuf Ali M.A., and a broad array of dignitaries, with more than 5,000 members of the Malayali community in attendance.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said, “I am delighted to welcome you to the United Arab Emirates and extend to you all my warmest greetings and sincere appreciation. It is truly an honor to be with you today.”

He affirmed the UAE’s deep appreciation for the enduring relationship between Kerala, India and the United Arab Emirates, noting that shared interests and values enable both sides to move forward together toward a more peaceful and prosperous world.

He highlighted Ambassador Dr. Mittal’s continued contributions to strengthening bilateral relations, and commended Yusuf Ali M.A. for his pivotal role in deepening economic and cultural ties, describing him as “a dedicated son not only of Kerala but also of the UAE.”

He thanked the audience for celebrating Kerala’s linguistic and cultural identity, pointing out that the global Keralite community is renowned for talent, competence and energy, and that its commitment to culture and heritage enriches the UAE’s social fabric.

He noted that Keralites form an integral and valued part of the UAE’s diverse society, and that Kerala’s distinction in education has contributed to the country’s and the wider region’s progress.

He expressed, on behalf of the people of the UAE, his gratitude for the Malayali community’s hard work, reliability and friendship, underscoring that they are an invaluable part of the nation, and said his interactions with the community have always been inspiring.

He explained that staying deeply connected to one’s roots while contributing to the UAE’s renaissance enriches both nations, and emphasized that Kerala’s diversity mirrors that of the UAE, where people of many nationalities and faiths live and work together in harmony under a “great Arab tent” welcoming residents from around the world.

He stressed that under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues its economic and social advancement, guided by compassion and respect for human dignity, and that the country’s strength springs from its diversity and the complementary skills of all who live and work here.

Addressing the audience, he said the UAE’s friendship with Kerala and India is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect and cooperation; such gatherings should serve as platforms for dialogue, understanding and further collaboration.

He noted that Kerala stands as a shining example of India’s strength and achievement, distinguished in education, sustainable development and technological progress, and praised the “Kerala Story” of eliminating extreme poverty as an exceptional achievement and a model to follow.

He concluded by congratulating everyone on Kerala Day, expressing pride in the community’s culture, achievements and contributions in the UAE and around the world, and looking with confidence and optimism to a brighter shared future for the peoples of the UAE and India.

For his part, CM Pinarayi Vijayan extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his gracious patronage and warm reception, affirming that the Minister’s initiatives in promoting tolerance and coexistence inspire communities and strengthen cooperation between Kerala and the UAE.

He noted the robust support the Malayali community enjoys in the country, which translates into real opportunities for growth and prosperity, and looked ahead to expanding partnerships in investment, infrastructure and social welfare, as well as exchanging expertise in education, health and technology.

He concluded by congratulating the community on Kerala Piravi and expressing hope for even closer ties in the future.

Kerala Day (Kerala Piravi) is marked on 1st November each year to commemorate the formation of the state in 1956. The Abu Dhabi edition of MALAYALOTSAVAM on 9th November 2025 showcased seven decades of Kerala’s achievements and its cultural, agricultural and industrial progress through performances and community programs that foster dialogue and cross-cultural understanding.