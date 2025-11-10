UAE sends fifth aid plane to support Afghanistan earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has continued its relief efforts to support those affected by the earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan.

To date, the UAE has dispatched five aircraft carrying a total of 5,400 food baskets weighing 135 tonnes to assist and support those impacted by the earthquake’s aftermath.

The fifth plane arrived within the past 24 hours, carrying food parcels to help alleviate the suffering of affected families and mitigate the disaster’s impact.

The UAE’s relief efforts in Afghanistan reflect its deeply rooted humanitarian approach and enduring commitment to supporting people affected by crises worldwide, underscoring its position as a global model of comprehensive humanitarian relief and its solidarity with nations in times of need.