Chad launches first round of investment talks from UAE under National Development Plan 2030

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Chad officially launched today in the United Arab Emirates the first round of investment talks under its National Development Plan – Chad 2030, titled "Chad Connection 2030".

The initiative aims to attract US$30 billion in investments across various strategic sectors.

The launch of the first investment round from the UAE reflects the growing trade and investment relations between the two friendly countries and highlights the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for promoting international investment and attracting cross-border capital flows.

The event was held in Abu Dhabi during the UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum and was attended by ministers, officials, investors, and members of the business communities from both countries.

Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of Chad, said his country offers a range of incentives to attract private and foreign investment under the Connexion 2030 vision. These include tax exemptions for priority sectors and public–private partnership projects, the acceleration of regulatory procedures for strategic initiatives, and access to priority economic zones and corridors.

He added that Chad’s Government has undertaken significant institutional and legislative reforms to improve the business climate and enhance investor confidence, saying, “We are already witnessing the positive results of these changes through a growing flow of foreign direct investment, and we expect the National Development Plan to further strengthen this trend.”

The plan is built around four main pillars of intervention, implemented through 17 programmes comprising 268 projects and reforms. It aims to achieve a comprehensive economic and social transformation in Chad by accelerating the development of critical strategic infrastructure, expanding access to electricity and water across the country, digitising the economy, enhancing transport networks and international corridors, improving navigation on major lakes and rivers, and strengthening institutions to ensure efficient and sustainable public service management.

It also seeks to reinforce social policies, particularly in education, youth, health, vocational training, and employment, to advance human capital development and social inclusion. The plan focuses on expanding and diversifying the economic base under the slogan Made in Chad by developing export-oriented industries, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, oil, mining, and tourism sectors, while improving the business environment, activating economic diplomacy, and enhancing the country’s attractiveness to investors.

The plan targets real GDP growth of 8 percent annually between 2025 and 2030, enabling Chad to join the ranks of middle-income countries by creating more wealth and private sector jobs, and increasing electricity access to 90 percent in urban areas and 60 percent nationwide.

It also aims to provide safe drinking water to an additional 11 million people, raise life expectancy by at least eight years, significantly expand the national road network, double agricultural production, increase mobile phone penetration from 65 percent to 80 percent, reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates by 50 percent, and raise primary school enrolment from 43 percent to 80 percent.