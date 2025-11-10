UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum reflects deep friendship, growing Africa cooperation: Thani Al Zeyoudi

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said the UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum held in Abu Dhabi reflects the depth of friendship between the two countries and underscores the UAE’s keenness to strengthen economic and development cooperation with the Republic of Chad to serve the interests of both peoples and achieve shared prosperity.

In his opening remarks at the forum, attended by senior officials, ministers, investors, and members of the business community from both countries, Dr. Al Zeyoudi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes for the success of the forum, which he said symbolises the strength of bilateral ties and the UAE’s commitment to promoting sustainable economic cooperation with Chad.

He added that the forum reflects the UAE’s vision, guided by its wise leadership, to serve as Africa’s gateway to the world through development partnerships aimed at achieving shared economic growth.

Al Zeyoudi noted that the event coincides with a pivotal moment in Chad’s economic transformation under its ambitious national plan Connexion with Chad 2030, which seeks to create broad social and economic impact and build a prosperous future for its people.

He affirmed that hosting the event in Abu Dhabi demonstrates the UAE’s ongoing commitment to fostering development partnerships across Africa, particularly with Chad.

The Minister highlighted that relations between the UAE and Chad span more than five decades and have witnessed significant progress and milestones across multiple fields.

He said non-oil trade between the two countries reached $1.9 billion in 2024, up 32.3 percent compared to 2023 and 69 percent compared to 2022. These figures, he added, reflect the strength of the partnership and form a solid foundation for advancing new horizons of trade and investment cooperation.

Al Zeyoudi reiterated the UAE’s support for the development efforts of friendly nations that share its forward-looking vision based on international cooperation as a catalyst for growth and sustainable development. He said the UAE reaffirms its commitment to supporting Chad's National Development Plan, titled "Chad Connection 2030", as a leading model for comprehensive development, noting that several agreements and memoranda of understanding are set to be signed during the forum to promote sustainable economic growth and strengthen cooperation between public and private sectors in both nations.

He expressed the UAE’s hope that the forum would serve as a practical platform to chart a new roadmap for trade and investment relations and open broader avenues for integration and future partnership.

In comments to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Zeyoudi said the UAE–Chad Trade and Investment Forum witnessed the signing of more than 37 cooperation and investment agreements, 18 between Emirati entities and their Chadian counterparts, and 19 with international partners, with the total value of resulting Emirati and international investments expected to exceed US$6.2 billion.

He noted that while recent cooperation has focused on renewable energy projects, current efforts are directed towards developing industrial zones in Chad, which play a crucial role in job creation and economic growth, highlighting the mining sector as one of the country’s key natural resources.

Al Zeyoudi said cooperation also extends to the logistics sector, which holds strategic importance, noting the signing of an agreement between Abu Dhabi Ports Group and the Chadian side to strengthen direct connectivity between free zones, dry ports, and seaports, supporting both regional and international supply chains.

He added that the forum successfully attracted several international financial institutions eager to contribute to Chad’s development process, revealing that the UAE and Chad have finalised the terms of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Al Zeyoudi further stated that the UAE is currently working to conclude CEPAs with several African countries, having reached advanced negotiation stages with Rwanda and Nigeria, and has also received requests from other nations, including Ghana, to join the CEPA programme.