Abu Dhabi Investment Office announces 29 strategic partnerships to accelerate commercialisation of autonomous mobility

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced 29 commercial deployment agreements for autonomous mobility technologies on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, held as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW).

Marking a decisive moment in global smart mobility, the landmark deals, secured by ADIO with partnerships involving K2, LODD Autonomous (LODD), Autologix, Sinaha, TractEasy, MLG and Space42, establish the capital as among the first cities globally to introduce an integrated, multi-modal autonomous regulatory and infrastructure environment that enables companies to transition from the pilot phase to commercial deployment.

Attracting inward investment and partnerships, and with testing grounds to take technology to full-scale commercialisation, Abu Dhabi has become a global destination for next-generation companies in the autonomous sector seeking to set up, innovate, test and scale their technologies.

The 29 commercial agreements span critical sectors, from e-commerce, food and goods delivery with partners such as Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility), Talabat, Noon, and Aramex, to healthcare delivery and logistics with PureLab, and industrial logistics automation.

Proven autonomous solutions for air and ground delivery, alongside specialised industrial applications, have commenced real-world operations across Abu Dhabi. This integrated approach, regulated and enabled across the entire range of transportation modes by SASC, is changing how consumers and companies send and receive goods.

A focus on autonomous innovation and sustainable, safe and efficient adoption brings a customer-centric future logistics network a step closer to being fully operational. SASC has created an enabling environment across infrastructure, regulation and security to allow for the assessment of commercial viability as well as extensive real-world testing of autonomous solutions in Abu Dhabi.

Badr Al Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said, “Abu Dhabi is leading the transformation in smart mobility and logistics, with these 29 commercial pilot agreements marking a decisive step toward a future where autonomous technologies set new standards for transportation and trade. Anchored by the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, these agreements translate decades of R&D into tangible commercial deployment. Together, they represent a defining moment, where technology begins to function as a viable and vital part of the global economy.

“This shift is enabled by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s vision for a coordinated approach in which regulation, infrastructure and industry development advance together, creating a clear path for deployment, commercialisation and wider adoption. By advancing solutions that support e-commerce, healthcare and critical logistics, we are reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a place where emerging industries can grow faster, scale further and deliver lasting impact to businesses and communities worldwide.”

Sinaha Technology, an Abu Dhabi-based company specialising in AI-driven automation, robotics and drone solutions is developing logistics innovations that are transforming the movement of goods. These include autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs) operating continuously to reduce emissions and costs, to intelligent warehouses powered by robotics and AI, and a digital Fleet Management System delivering real-time visibility and predictive efficiency.

The new approach to logistics management also extends to Abu Dhabi’s aerial logistics network through several pioneering drone delivery pilots led by LODD, working alongside PureLab, EMX, Noon and Aramex. The pilots will demonstrate the commercial, operational and environmental potential of unmanned aerial systems, from the secure, cold-chain transport of medical samples to scalable parcel and mail delivery between sorting hubs and community drop-off zones.

Abu Dhabi is further scaling autonomous logistics through a series of partnerships led by K2, in collaboration with Talabat, EMX, ENEC, Noon and the Department of Municipalities and Transport. These pilots, which span both air and land applications, will demonstrate how AI-enabled electric vehicles and aerial drones can transform last- and middle-mile delivery.

From autonomous drones flying parcels between Talabat hubs and drop-off stations, to ground vehicles servicing logistics routes across Abu Dhabi, the projects combine innovation, sustainability, and operational efficiency. The introduction of fully electric Robosweepers and autonomous ground fleets for major logistics partners further underscores Abu Dhabi’s leadership in deploying real-world, city-wide autonomy that enhances productivity, supports net-zero targets, and strengthens the emirate’s position as a global hub for smart mobility and intelligent logistics.

Ground delivery pilots have also been extended to heavy goods with the launch of a partnership between Autologix (a joint venture of 7X and Zelostech) and Emirates Post. The pilot will deploy Level 4 autonomous cargo vehicles in Abu Dhabi. Designed without a driver’s cab or steering wheel, the purpose-built vehicles represent a new generation of urban logistics that is safer, more efficient, and fully electric.

Collectively, these initiatives reflect Abu Dhabi’s integrated approach to mobility, aligning infrastructure, regulation and innovation under SASC to advance sustainable, next-generation freight and logistics. Together, they demonstrate how autonomy and innovation are redefining efficiency, safety and environmental performance, while positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in smart mobility and regulatory excellence, charting the course for autonomous economies of the future.