Emirates Policy Centre, UAEU sign strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Policy Centre (EPC) held a signing ceremony to establish a strategic partnership with the UAE University Centre for Public Policy and Leadership.

The partnership agreement was signed by Prof. Ahmed Ali Alraeesi, Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, and Dr. Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, President of EPC.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Al-Ketbi stated, “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration and fostering sustainable cooperation among institutions in the UAE. It aims to establish an effective framework for the exchange of expertise and knowledge in the fields of public policy and leadership development within state institutions – ultimately contributing to finding scientific and practical solutions to various challenges and supporting the public policy-making process.”

The strategic partnership was signed at the Emirates Palace Hotel on the eve of the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, themed “Shifting Hegemony and Adaptation to the New World Order.”

Over a two-day period, the event brings together decision-makers, policymakers and strategic analysts from around the world to explore global strategic trends and future prospects.