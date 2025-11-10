Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading reaches over 57,000 beneficiaries

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading, launched by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), continues to achieve remarkable success in promoting Arabic language and reading across society, exceeding its initial target of 50,000 beneficiaries.

Launched under the slogan "Knowledge Illuminates Our Community" and in line with the declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community, the campaign has so far reached 57,549 beneficiaries — representing about 115 percent of its target — through activities and flagship initiatives.

Building on this achievement, the ALC announced a new initiative, Build Your Home Library, designed to encourage families to create home libraries and make reading a daily habit. The initiative will be implemented in two phases, beginning with employees of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), before expanding to schools and government entities across the emirate.

Participants will receive sets of 54 books from more than 800 titles published by the ALC, marking the 54th UAE National Day. The programme aims to link reading with creativity and innovation, promoting the idea that reading enhances productivity and inspires cultural awareness.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said the initiative reinforces the objectives of the Community Campaign to Support Sustainable Reading and strengthens DCT Abu Dhabi’s role as an institution that fosters knowledge and culture. He noted that surpassing the campaign’s target reflects the Emirati community’s pride in its cultural heritage and the ALC’s success in tailoring initiatives to meet diverse societal needs.

“These indicators, coupled with the rise in beneficiaries, have inspired the launch of this new initiative to help families establish rich home libraries,” Al Tunaiji said. “Academic and intellectual excellence have long been linked to homes filled with books that nurture curiosity and lifelong learning.”

Running until the end of 2025, the Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading has so far delivered more than 2,000 creative activities, including 250 major events, in collaboration with 97 government and private partners and around 400 creatives. The campaign reflects the ALC’s ongoing commitment to making reading a sustainable cultural habit, expanding Arabic content, and strengthening community identity in support of a knowledge-based economy.